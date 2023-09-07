AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating for a missing teenager.

15-year-old Malashia Brooks was last seen July 19th on the 2800 block of Jordan Street.

It is unknown what she was wearing at that time, but authorities say her hair could have been dyed Blonde or Red.

Malashia Brooks could possibly be at a hotel in the Riverdale, Georgia area with several other unknown females according to police.

If you know of her whereabouts, contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.