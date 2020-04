AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Officers are searching for 30-year-old Audrey Genzer.

Genzer was last seen on April 20, 2020 around 12 P.M. on the 300 block of Millegdeville RD.

She was wearing a purple pajama shirt and black pants. Genzer suffers from several mental disorders.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.