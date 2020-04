AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are searching for 16-year-old Aubrie Fowler.

Fowler was last seen on April 16, 2020 on the 800 block of Ann Street. There has been an unconfirmed sighting of Aubrie Fowler in the Harrisburg neighborhood. She has red hair and blue eyes. She’s about 5’5 and 110lbs.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1048.