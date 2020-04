AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Jeremy Brown.

Brown was last seen on April 1, 2020 early in the morning on the 2200 block of Bandler Road. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Brown is bald and has hazel eyes. He’s 5’8 and 146lbs.

If you have any information on Jeremy Brown, please contact Inv. Walter McNeil, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)- 821-1020 or (706) – 821-1080.