Richmond County Sheriff’s Office search for missing Augusta man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 37-year-old Adam Christopher Harris.

Harris was last seen leaving his home on the 1500 block of Wooten Road on May 25, 2020 around 3:00 P.M. walking towards Olive Road. He suffers from schizophrenia and doesn’t have his medication.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and stands at 6’01”. Harris was last seen wearing black and gray joggers and a t-shirt.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.