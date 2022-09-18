Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help in finding Jamel Robinson.

Robinson is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime in reference to a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at Josey Highschool Homecoming.

Robinson is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning this subject, is asked to contact Inv. Britney Moore at 706-821-4850, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.