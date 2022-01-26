Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 17-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for missing 17-year-old Tamiya Lewis.

Lewis was last seen running on the 3100 block of Perimeter Parkway. She was wearing a dark colored jacket, capri style blue jeans and white tennis shoes with rainbows.

She was carrying a blue jean patterned back pack. Lewis may be trying to get back to the Atlanta area and she may attempt to stay at local hotels in the Augusta area.

If yo have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.