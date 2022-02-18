Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for questioning in reference to fraud and forgery

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in reference to fraud and forgery.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the subject in the picture is wanted for questioning for an incident that occurred at SRP on Augusta West Parkway on January 18th.

Authorities say the subject was observed as a passenger in a White Chrysler 300 with window vent shades.

According to the release, the subject is wanted for questioning in reference to financial transaction card fraud and multiple forgeries.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says if anyone has any information regarding this subject, please contact Inv. Jesse Hammonds at (706) 821-1456 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

All callers can remain anonymous.