Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – John Scott Devore was last seen on the 500 block of 3rd street on Thursday, March 12th at 10:00 P.M.
Devore was last seen wearing a white dress and blond wig. He was driving a black 2004-2005 Honda Element with a paper tag taped to the back window.
If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1440.
