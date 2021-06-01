Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigator arrested for DUI in North Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Michael McDonald was arrested in North Carolina Saturday.

McDonald was arrested by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in Craven, North Carolina for driving under the influence and speeding.

McDonald has been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is held.

Investigator McDonald was hired by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2015. He was promoted to investigator in February of 2020. McDonald was assigned to the narcotics division.