AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are invesitgating a suspicious death on Conklin Lane in Augusta.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Conklin Lane on Tuesday, April 19th at 11:54 am in reference to a deceased person. Once deputies got there, they found a woman, dead, in front of a vacant residence.

The Coroner’s office also responded to the scene.

This investigation is in the early stages. No other information is available at this time.