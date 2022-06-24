AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a two-day event, Operation “Lifted Cloud”, for people with outstanding misdemeanor warrants through State Court that may qualify to be cleared up.

Eligible individuals will have the opportunity to pre-register for the in-person event from June 21, 2022 until July 29, 2022.

Eligible participants in the event will have fines and/or fees reduced substantially to encourage maximum participation.

To see if you qualify, complete the pre-registration application HERE.

This event is aimed to clear up misdemeanor warrants in Richmond County State Court, not aimed to arrest individuals for outstanding warrants. Individuals are encouraged to take advantage of this event to clear up eligible warrants at a reduced rate.

Starting August 1, 2022, registrants will begin receiving notification of their eligibility and the required documents to bring to the event.

The event will be held at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church at 405 Sand Bar Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30901.

If you have any questions about the event, contact: 706-261-0427.

If you have questions regarding your application, please contact: 706-821-1084.