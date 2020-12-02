Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy indicted for assaulting another officer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Deputy who got into an altercation with another deputy at a shooting scene is facing charges Wednesday.

Deputy Brandon Keathley was indicted yesterday on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer. He surrendered today and was released on a signature bond.

Keathley hit Deputy Nicholas Nunes over the head with a flashlight while the two were investigating the shooting death of Deangelo Burns back on February 7th.

At the time, the Sheriff’s Office suspended Keathley for 30 days without pay and made him go to counseling.

Nunes was given a written reprimand and has since left the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office released a statement today saying,

Sheriff Roundtree was extremely disappointed to learn that Deputy Brandon Keathley had been criminally indicted via the local news media. At no time was the Sheriff contacted by the District’s Attorney’s Office regarding this highly irregular investigation that has never occurred during his 8 years as Sheriff. One can only speculate as to why the District Attorney chose this path but it could lead some to assume that the Sheriff’s political philosophy may have attributed to this extremely unorthodox approach into a criminal investigation. This incident was investigated per Sheriff’s Office policy through our Internal Affairs Division and both parties involved were disciplined in a manner that the department felt was most appropriate. Regardless of the inexcusable manner in which this indictment was handled, Deputy Keathley surrendered himself to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, was processed and released on a signature bond signed by a Judge. Deputy Keathley has been placed on paid Administrative Leave while he exercises his right to defend the indictment. Deputy Keathley’s police powers have been suspended while he goes through this process.

Sheriff Roundtree said, “In my nearly 30 years as a law enforcement professional I have seen justice take on many forms, that is why I am disheartened that some people can only see justice in one dimension and that appears to be criminal justice. I disagree.”

District Attorney Natalie Paine also released a statement saying the Sheriff’s accusations are false.

District Attorney Paine’s full statement is below: