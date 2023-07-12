AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff office held a town hall meeting Tuesday to introduce a new program to help reduce homeless camps near Washington Road and I-20. He plans to partner with business owners in that area.

Sheriff Richard Round tells NewsChannel 6, “It gives us the opportunity when they’re not available and we see something immediate especially with some of these encampments we can take it upon ourselves to go in a dismantle these encampment we may have one or two people on it we can dismantle because it becomes 10 or 12 because what we’ll see is that some of the homeless population will find their spot and see that they’re not being removed or harassed “

Business owners expressed their concerns of crime and illegal activity happening in the area. Kelley Mobley says it will take holding Richmond County deputies accountable to resolve the issue.

“It not just about taking action on the private property action needs to be taken on the public property that is the core door in that entire vicinity it’s not it’s just about business owners partnering with them it’s about getting out and doing what needs to be done in the public spaces in the community.”

Sheriff Roundtree says the Webster Detention center is overcrowded with more than 1100 inmates. He says this program with help not to incriminate the homeless, but give them resources.

“I think that’s the great part about partnering with superior court is that they do have accountability court and program to help with these people who have mental challenges or substance abuse again we have a lo of our homeless populations are veterans.“

“You can go to the Racetrack Gas Station, you can go to the Motel 6, you can go to the Knights Inn on any giving day and you can watch human trafficking happen and you can watch drug disruption and dealing happen in broad daylight,” says Mobley.

Roundtree says the program will to go into affect as soon as possible.

“Once we get all the paperwork probable throughout the end of the week we’ll look and see how many business we’ve gotten lined up again we have to come up with what business we do have partnership with an ones we don’t but after that as early as next week the deputies can go in and start enforcing this program.”