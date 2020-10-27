Richmond County sees increase in gun violence and car break ins

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff Deputies said they’re seeing an increase in firearms being stolen from unlocked vehicles.



” Approximately half of the car break ins we have people leave their car doors unlocked,” Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton said.

Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton said deputies have recovered about 400 guns this year and a good portion of those were stolen firearms that could be used in other crimes.



” The firearms get circulated and they usually go into the high crime areas which are usually the high drug areas as well,” Clayton said.

Its a problem Clayton said deputies need the community’s help to solve.



” They’ll help us by helping to prevent themselves from becoming victims just by doing simple things like securing their vehicles and not leaving high value items in their vehicles,” Clayton said.