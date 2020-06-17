Richmond County Schools want your input about returning to class in the fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Back to school is on the horizon, but Richmond County school leaders are trying to figure out the best way to do it.

“We’re just asking for input on how they feel about the possibility for us to reopen school in Augusta and returning with some sense of normalcy,” said Jimmy Atkins, President of the Richmond County Board of Education.

The first day of school is tentatively set for August 3. Tuesday night, a survey was released for parents and teachers to complete for the upcoming year. Administrators are trying to gauge peoples’ concerns and comfort levels.

Atkins explained, “We’ll have to take in consideration the guidelines set down by the CDC and also from the state of Georgia. So ultimately, it’s going to be the Governor’s decision we feel like.”

The questions in the survey are a variety of multiple-choice and short answer. There are nine questions and it should take about 3 minutes to finish.

“We hope we get a lot of participation because we truly are concerned with how the community feels as we look to try to reopen school,” said Atkins.

The survey also wants to know what people think of facemasks.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere around it. I think with where we’re at, we may be able to deviate from that later in the school year, but I think we’re only looking at a little over a month away,” said Atkins.

Atkins has requested to get the results of the surveys into the hands of the state superintendent and Governor Kemp so they know how parents, students, and teachers in Richmond County feel.

He added, “And if they’re prepared, you know what obstacles it will create especially for the parents if we can’t go back under normal circumstances.”

To take the survey, click or tap here.