Richmond County Schools to close Tuesday until further notice due to Coronavirus concerns

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Public Schools will be closed until further notice starting Tuesday, March 17th.

This is due to public health concerns stemming from the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, Superintendent of Schools. “I am asking everyone to continue to follow health department guidelines to keep yourselves and your families safe.”

Students can access distance learning materials from their teachers.

On Monday, March 16th, the School Nutrition Department will send home food for students for Tuesday. School feeding sites will be implemented starting Wednesday.

