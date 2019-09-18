Richmond County Schools Superintendent takes helm, talks plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – While the new man at the helm of Richmond County School System settles into his top spot, he took time to talk with NewsChannel 6 about his plans for the future. Ken Bradshaw told us he’s happy to be back in Augusta after a one year stint in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Before that, he spent four years here as Deputy Superintendent and some of his work then can be seen now.

“I was over school security, the school tribunal process, maintenance and facilities, transportation,” Bradshaw said.

Anyone with bus concerns, safety needs or disciplinary matters, a few years ago, may have seen the work of Ken Bradshaw. Richmond County’s new school superintendent also had a hand in forging the district’s partnership with EZ-GO, the manufacturing program built to help students graduate with skills.

But what are his plans now?

“Taking the school system to another level in the academic area the same way I did in the other capacity, but this time with student achievement,” he said.

Bradshaw started earlier this month and was met with school closures due to Hurricane Dorian evacuees from coastal areas to Augusta. Now, he said it’s time to assess the needs of local schools to plan for the future.

“Continue to evaluate every program whether it’s PLC, The Innovation Academy, Success Center and we’re going going to continue to make improvements,” Bradshaw told NewsChannel 6.

Richmond County School System has already done just that. State data shows small gains in the graduation rate among most high schools.

But NewsChannel 6 also addressed discipline. Though the district reports that those occurrences are declining, Bradshaw said a state program offering teacher training is underway to help proactively keep the environment positive.

“If the situation gets out of hand, it’s our job to address the matter immediately,” he said. “PBIS is a state program, researched based and our goal is to follow it with fidelity to ensure that we may not have as many of those skirmishes from time to time.”

Parents can expect an open door policy with their new superintendent, but he will hold them accountable too.

“Being present at the school for events or if it’s just two way community can with a teacher, that’s critical involvement.”

Bradshaw said there is more research and program evaluation he needs to do.

