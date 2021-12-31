Richmond County Schools return as scheduled, masks required

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Systems announced Friday, staff and students will return to school following winter break as scheduled and will be required to wear masks.
The release from RCSS said,
Masks continue to be required for students, staff, and visitors to all Richmond County School System facilities and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status.
During the December meeting of the Richmond County Board of Education, Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, RCSS Superintendent, announced that the system would work with the Department of Public Health (DPH), review current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations and monitor COVID-19 conditions in Richmond County prior to making a recommendation regarding the mask requirement during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on January 18, 2022.
Students and staff awaiting test results or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and follow the CDC and DPH guidance for quarantine. Staff should notify their supervisor and students/ families should notify the school.
As COVID-19 conditions in our community change and guidance from the CDC and DPH is updated, the Richmond County School System will update COVID-19 mitigation plans throughout the 2021–22 school year.