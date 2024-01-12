RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the Richmond County School System a multi-million dollar grant to fund more environmentally-friendly buses.

The $9.8 million grant will go to fund 25 new electric school buses.

“This grant helps create a sustainable future for our schools by saving on fuel costs and reducing our diesel fuel emissions,” said RCSS Senior Director of Transportation Paul Abbott. “The new buses will help drive our mission to provide safe and efficient transportation to our students.”

RCSS applied for the initiative two times before being selected for the project. The school system will work with partners at the EPA and Georgia Power to set up infrastructure for the “Clean School Buses for Richmond County School System” project.

There are 210 school buses in the RCSS fleet, and the new electric buses will account for 10% of the fleet.

The 78-passenger buses will be powered through electric charging stations.