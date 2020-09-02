Richmond County Schools kick off football season with safety guidelines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Systems set safety guidelines for people who are planning to attend high school football games at RCSS stadiums this season.

“Friday night football games are a tradition for our players, students and their families. These safety guidelines will help us continue to enjoy this celebration of community together safely in the COVID environment.” Mr. George Bailey, RCSS Athletic Director

Guidelines for football games are as follows:

Stadiums will be limited to 15% of capacity

Masks are required to be worn for entry and when not seated

Tickets are available by presale only. No tickets will be sold at the gate

Spectators must adhere to social distancing guidelines

Family units are permitted to sit together

Spectators are required to proceed to their seats upon entry

No congregating will be permitted

There will be no concessions

Spectators will be permitted to bring one bottle of water

No coolers

No tailgating

No spectators will be permitted to access the playing field

Richmond County School Systems may decrease or increase attendance this football season based on health data and other factors.

