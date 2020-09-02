Richmond County Schools kick off football season with safety guidelines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Systems set safety guidelines for people who are planning to attend high school football games at RCSS stadiums this season.

“Friday night football games are a tradition for our players, students and their families. These safety guidelines will help us continue to enjoy this celebration of community together safely in the COVID environment.”

Mr. George Bailey, RCSS Athletic Director

Guidelines for football games are as follows:

  • Stadiums will be limited to 15% of capacity
  • Masks are required to be worn for entry and when not seated
  • Tickets are available by presale only. No tickets will be sold at the gate
  • Spectators must adhere to social distancing guidelines
  • Family units are permitted to sit together
  • Spectators are required to proceed to their seats upon entry
  • No congregating will be permitted
  • There will be no concessions
  • Spectators will be permitted to bring one bottle of water
  • No coolers
  • No tailgating
  • No spectators will be permitted to access the playing field

Richmond County School Systems may decrease or increase attendance this football season based on health data and other factors.

