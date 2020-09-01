Richmond County schools begin phased reopening September 8th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Schools will begin a phased reopening plan on September 8th.

Below is the phased reopening plan:

September 8 –Begin Online and F2F Instruction for PreK-5 and K-8 schools

–Begin Online and F2F Instruction for PreK-5 and K-8 schools September 10 –Begin Online and F2F Instruction for Grades 6-12

–Begin Online and F2F Instruction for Grades 6-12 September 29 – Called BOE Meeting for F2F and Online Instruction Update

“We are ready. Over the past month, our entire team has done the work to prepare for our students. Our teachers have trained for the virtual environment and for face to face instruction in the COVID environment. We have trained our bus drivers, nutrition staff, counselors, custodians, and staff to support our students safely.” Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw

In order for Richmond County Schools to remain open, Dr. Bradshaw provided the following guidelines:

Follow Georgia Department of Education and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines and recommendations.

Monitor staff and student daily attendance.

Implement closure procedures: School closure based on 10% absentee rate. Classroom closure based on positive COVID-19 contact and cleaning requirements. Communicate exposure with parents and staff using letters.

Assess community spread data

Monitor GHSA guidance and scheduled high school athletic events.

Delay Middle School sports while evaluating high school athletics.

Students are required to wear masks while on buses, in hallways or other transitions where social distancing can be hard to achieve.

Protocol for a safer school environment will include assigned seating in classrooms and buses. Parents are asked to screen their children and to keep their child home if sick.

Richmond County Schools are having open house for virtual and face to face students. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s school.