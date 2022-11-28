RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System is requesting feedback from parents and community members on textbooks for elementary English/Language Arts and middle and high school students for Health and Physical Education and Science.

School officials say parents and community members had an opportunity to review the textbooks in-person on Monday.

According to school officials, there will be more opportunities for the textbooks to be reviewed in-person: Wednesday, November 30th and Monday, December 5th

The RCSS says if anyone is interested in reviewing the textbooks, you can visit National Hills Learning Center at 1215 Northwood Road or the Alternative School at Morgan Road at 3635 Heirs Boulevard between 3 P.M. and 5:30 P.M.

The textbooks and links to the survey are also online at rcboe.org/textbookadoption.