AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Belair K-8 School will transition to the learn at home model due to an increase in COVID-19 activity.

Learning at home will begin Monday, May 3, 2021. Face to face instruction will resume Monday, May 10, 2021.

Students that are already virtual learners will not be impacted. Notification was sent home with face to face learners. If parents would like to order meals for pick up, they should call 706-826-1122.