Richmond County School Systems release statement on Coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Systems released a statement on their website saying they do not have a confirmed case of Coronavirus.

RCSS released a statement saying,

In addition to receiving guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC, Richmond County School System has a close relationship with the Richmond County Health Department. If cases of COVID-19 are confirmed locally, we will be notified and provided guidance to limit the spread of illness. Additionally, we have a team of leaders that is reviewing and updating the district’s response plans appropriately, based on what is currently known about this virus and the direction we are receiving from health officials.

They also shared some tips on how you can keep your family healthy.

Cough and sneeze in your elbow or into a tissue.

Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are touched often.

Avoid sick people if possible.

Keep your children home and limit their contact with others if they are sick.

No future activities, field trips, athletic trips, or trips out of the country are being canceled at this time. Trips out of the state/country are up to individual family’s discretion.