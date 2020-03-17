CSRA drive-through meal programs for students

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the RCSS website, starting March 18th, Richmond County School System will be distributing lunches with breakfast bags for the next day.

Meals are available for children ages 2-18. Children must be present to receive the meal.

Community partners and churches are needed to help deliver meals to homebound families who cannot make it to the distribution site.

If you are interested in helping, please contact Dr. Dana Bing at 706-829-9615.

If you would like to donate, clean, large boxes are needed to transport meals as well as small bags or boxes for individual meals.

The meal sites are as follows:

Barton Chapel Elementary School

Bayvale Elementary School

Butler High School

Copeland Elementary School

Diamond Lakes Elementary School

Garrett Elementary School

Glenn Hills Middle School

Hephzibah High School

Hornsby 4-8

A.R. Johnson

Murphy Middle School

McBean Elementary School

Meadowbrook Elementary School

Pine Hill Middle School

PLC

Reynolds Elementary School

Richmond Hill K8

Terrace Manor Elementary School

Westside High School

Willis Foreman Elementary School

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Starting today, March 17th, Aiken County school buses will be transporting free meals to students along regular bus routes.

Each bag will contain a breakfast and lunch for those who want one.

Buses transporting food for students will begin their routes at 11 a.m., and most will have made their deliveries by 12:30 p.m. Please review the routes for estimated arrival time.

If a student has not received a meal and the bus delivery time is delayed by more than 30 minutes at the published meal delivery time, please contact the District Transportation Office at (803) 593-7201 and a bus will be radioed to deliver a meal to your stop.

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Starting Friday, March 20th, a Grab-N-Go meal program begins for students in McDuffie County.

Breakfast pick up is from 7:45 until 8:45. Lunch is from 11:15 until 12:30. Three pick up sites will be open Monday thru Friday.

They include Dearing Park, McDuffie Achievement Center Front Entrance, Thomson High School Bus Ramp.

