Richmond County School Systems announces end of the year changes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Systems has announced the last day of social distance learning and plans for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Richmond County schools will end the academic year on May 8, 2020. Although the school year is finished on the 8th, teachers will still accept school work until May 22nd.

As of April 15, 2020 online lessons will not introduce new content. Teachers will allow students to retake and resubmit previous assignments to improve grades.

The Richmond County School System has released the following grading guidelines for the 2019-2020 school year:

For students in Kindergarten – 8th Grade: Work completed during distance learning that improves a student’s overall grades may be considered. Students will receive a final grade of PASS or FAIL for their courses based on overall content mastery. For students in grades 4-8, the minimum score to receive a passing grade is 70. For the 2019-2020 school year, the Richmond County School System will waive its promotion and retention policy. Placement committees made of teachers, principals,

and parents will have the flexibility to make placement decisions for students who do not meet traditional promotion criteria. For students in High School: Teachers will give students a choice to accept their grades as of

March 19th as their final grades for 2019-2020 or to continue to earn grades for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year to improve their overall grade(s). Teachers will consider work completed during distance learning if the work improves a student’s final course average. Students will not take final exams for high school courses; therefore, final exams will not be counted in the final course average. Graduating seniors must earn the required 23 credits in order to graduate. Students will not be penalized for circumstances beyond their control due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dual enrollment credits are awarded by the University System of Georgia or other participating colleges. Students who complete Dual Enrollment course requirements will receive credit, as determined by their college or university. Advanced Placement (AP) students who wish to take the AP exams for college credit will do so virtually following the guidelines from the College Board. AP exams are scored by the College Board and are not calculated into the student’s course average.



The Richmond County School System will allow students to come get items left at school. Dates and times for students to do so will be announced after consultation with Public Health Officials.