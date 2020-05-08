Richmond County School System updated 2020 Graduation Schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has revised the 2020 graduation schedule. Graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 will be at the James Brown Arena.

Graduates will be given a certain amount of tickets and there will be reserved seating to comply with social distancing guidelines.

“Given the changing nature of safety recommendations for coronavirus, this schedule gives our graduates the best opportunity to plan for graduation celebrations. The Coliseum Authority and Augusta Fire Department/ EMA believe the revised schedule accommodates cleaning and social distancing to help reduce the spread of the virus.” Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw

Below is the new 2020 Graduation schedule:

Monday, July 20, 2020

Cross Creek High School – 8:00 a.m.

Davidson Fine Arts – 1:00 p.m.

Glenn Hills High School – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday July 21, 2020

Hephzibah High School – 8:00 a.m.

Laney High School – 1:00 p.m.

Josey High School – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday July 22, 2020

A.R. Johnson Magnet – 8:00 a.m.

Westside High School – 1:00 p.m.

Academy of Richmond County – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday July 23, 2020

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School – 8:00 a.m.

Performance Learning Center – 1:00 p.m.

Butler High School – 6:00 p.m.

