RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The Richmond County School System will be making more changes when it comes to the mask mandate.

According to officials, RCSS will transition to mask optional for drivers and passengers on school buses.

RCSS officials say that this update is in response to the updated information the CDC released saying they will no longer enforce its mask requirement on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.

School officials say this will go into effect on Monday, March 28th.

RCSS transitioned to masks optional in classrooms and facilities on March 1st.