Richmond County school system to present final update on reopening at RCBOE meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Today, we’ll learn how Richmond County Schools plan on reopening. School Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw is presenting his plan to board members this afternoon.

Right now, schools are scheduled to re-open August 3rd. We all know COVID-19 has been fluid. Board of Education members say they’re taking it day by day.

Parents were presented the opportunity to enroll their kids in face-to-face learning or online.

Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw says they would consider a two week delay if needed or recommended by health officials.

We spoke to Board member, Venus Cain, who says she has mixed emotions.

“So many of our children are so far behind, but at the same time I know that we have to practice and be realistic, and know that I need to keep everybody safe. Everybody needs to be safe. And how do you do that successfully with what we’re going through,” says Cain.

Hand sanitizer will be at entrances in common areas. Each school will have a designated COVID-19 resource leader to make sure the school is following guidelines.

“What was good, what, two weeks ago? Is no longer any good today. Our numbers are steadily increasing. We have to do what we need to do to keep the children safe. The staff safe, and the city safe,” says Cain.

The committee meeting is virtual today at 4:00, where Mr. Bradshaw will be presenting the update. After, there will be a regular board meeting at 6:00. For the link, CLICK HERE.