RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System will host a warehouse sale on Saturday, April 15th.

The event will take place at 1752 Lumpkin Road from 7am – 11:30 a.m.

The sale will include surplus furniture, appliances, hardware, and a host of other items.

Items in the warehouse sale will be first come, first serve.

Cash purchases only.

All sales are final and buyers must remove their purchases on Saturday.

No items will be held for later pick up.