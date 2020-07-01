Richmond County School System shares plans for safely reopening schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw presented “Safely Reopening Schools Plan” to members of the Richmond County Board of Education at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Board members will vote on reopening schools July 14, 2020.

“Strong parent and community engagement will be key to the success of the safe reopening

of our schools. Together, we can ensure a safe, healthy learning

environment for all students.” Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw

Below are the different options Dr. Bradshaw presented at the meeting:

Hybrid Learning Model with two options for families:

Traditional/Face-to-Face/Monday – Thursday, Friday remote learning ~ PK-12

Virtual Learning/K-12 Online

Traditional Instruction Highlights

Practicing Prevention and Social Distancing when possible at School Facilities

Increased Sanitization of buses and school facilities

Signage for COVID-19 education and safety measures

Update Meal Service to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Designate flowpaths in hallways and at entrances and exits

Online Academy (Must register by July 20)

Students will have synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities

Students will be able to participate in extracurricular activities at their zoned

school

Teachers will have availability for summer school schedules

Block Schedules for students

Synchronous and Asynchronous options for electives

Families can CLICK HERE to review options presented at the meeting.