Richmond County School System shares plans for safely reopening schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw presented “Safely Reopening Schools Plan” to members of the Richmond County Board of Education at a meeting Tuesday evening.
Board members will vote on reopening schools July 14, 2020.
“Strong parent and community engagement will be key to the success of the safe reopeningDr. Kenneth Bradshaw
of our schools. Together, we can ensure a safe, healthy learning
environment for all students.”
Below are the different options Dr. Bradshaw presented at the meeting:
Hybrid Learning Model with two options for families:
- Traditional/Face-to-Face/Monday – Thursday, Friday remote learning ~ PK-12
- Virtual Learning/K-12 Online
Traditional Instruction Highlights
- Practicing Prevention and Social Distancing when possible at School Facilities
- Increased Sanitization of buses and school facilities
- Signage for COVID-19 education and safety measures
- Update Meal Service to prevent the spread of COVID-19
- Designate flowpaths in hallways and at entrances and exits
Online Academy (Must register by July 20)
- Students will have synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities
- Students will be able to participate in extracurricular activities at their zoned
- school
- Teachers will have availability for summer school schedules
- Block Schedules for students
- Synchronous and Asynchronous options for electives
Families can CLICK HERE to review options presented at the meeting.