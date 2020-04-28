Richmond County School System receives $2.5 million digital learning grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System will receive a $2.5 million Digital Learning Grant from the Georgia Department of Education.
This grant will help Richmond County Schools support their digital learning and distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The RCSS will be purchasing over 3,000 devices for students in identified schools.
Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, Superintendent of Schools released the following statement,
“Receiving this grant is great news for the students of Richmond County. I am proud of our distance learning efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and these funds will allow us to continue to improve by closing the ‘digital divide'”.