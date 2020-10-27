Richmond County School System launches 24/7 safety tip line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System announced the launch of its anonymous tip line Tuesday.

The tip line allows parents, students and school system stakeholders the ability to keep themselves and others safe. The tip line allows them to report bullying, violence, drugs, human trafficking, threats, suicidal thoughts or anything that would cause harm.

Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, RCSS Superintendent said, “School safety is an important part of making sure that our schools maintain an environment that supports learning. “Providing an around the clock resource for students to report their broad and specific safety concerns in our schools gives us an opportunity to address them efficiently.”

The tip line is available 24/7 365 days a year. Reports are directed to a staffed SPRIGEO call center, which provides reports to school administrators. Emergent tips will be turned over to emergency response agencies.

Dr. LaMonica Hillman, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services said, “Anonymous reporting removes the fear of retaliation and gives schools access to information about events that happen outside of school hours that may affect a student’s ability to focus on learning at school. This tool will help reduce the impact of unsafe situations our students face at home and at school.”

Dr. Bradshaw said, “We encourage all our students, parents and staff to use our Tip Line to say something, if they see or hear something that is unsafe for our students or in our schools.”

To make a report, call 706-828-1077, submit a report online at http://rcboe.info/TipLine, or download the SPRIGEO app in the Apple Store or Google Play store.