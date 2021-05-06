AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week.

“Teachers have faced the challenge and answered the call to support our students and families

throughout in the midst of the global pandemic,” said Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, Superintendent of

Schools. “Teacher Appreciation Week is a time for us to pause and let our teachers know how much we value the work they do.”

RCSS is inviting parents of students in the community to recognize teachers by sending e-cards through an online portal set up by the system.

“Teachers make a difference in the lives of their students and families. Many teachers are like family

members for students,” said Dr. Malinda Cobb, Associate Superintendent of Academic Services. “We

felt it was important for our parents, families and communities to be able to express their gratitude to our teachers. Thank you goes a long way.”

Four different cards are available to choose from. Senders can customize them with a personal message to the teacher they are sending the card to. The e-cards will only be delivered to official RCBOE email accounts.

The link to send cards will be available through May 10, 20201. CLICK HERE TO SEND A CARD.