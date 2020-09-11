Richmond County School System COVID-19 data

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System released COVID-19 data for the week of September 11th.
Face to Face Learning
- Total number of students enrolled in Face to Face learning: 12,784
- Face to Face learning students with a current positive COVID-19 status: 3
- Face to Face learning students told to self isolate: 83
Richmod County School System Employees
- Total number of RCSS employees: 4,315
- School based employees with a current positive COVID-19 status :8
- School based employees with a current positive COVID-19 status since September 8, 2020 :3
- Percent of total employees with a current positive COVID-19 status – .2% (Less than ¼ percent)
Schools reporting positive cases:
- T.W. Josey High School
- Hephzibah Elementary School
- Monte Sano Elementary School
- Lake Forest Hills Elementary School
Richmond County School System will update COVID-19 data each Friday
