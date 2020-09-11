Richmond County School System COVID-19 data

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System released COVID-19 data for the week of September 11th.

Face to Face Learning

  • Total number of students enrolled in Face to Face learning: 12,784
  • Face to Face learning students with a current positive COVID-19 status: 3
  • Face to Face learning students told to self isolate: 83

Richmod County School System Employees

  • Total number of RCSS employees: 4,315
  • School based employees with a current positive COVID-19 status :8
  • School based employees with a current positive COVID-19 status since September 8, 2020 :3
  • Percent of total employees with a current positive COVID-19 status – .2% (Less than ¼ percent)

Schools reporting positive cases:

  • T.W. Josey High School
  • Hephzibah Elementary School
  • Monte Sano Elementary School
  • Lake Forest Hills Elementary School

Richmond County School System will update COVID-19 data each Friday

