Richmond County School System cancels proms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amid coronavirus restrictions, Richmond County School System has announced today that high school proms will be canceled this year.

RCSS Spokeswoman Lynthia Ross released the following statement,

“Governor Kemp has closed schools through April 24 and many of our proms fall within that window. “Given the changing nature of coronavirus and the recommendations of public health officials to limit the size of gatherings, we are cancelling proms as scheduled.”

“Many parents of high school seniors have asked about graduation. At this time,
no changes have been made to the RCSS graduation schedule. The school system continues
to work with state and local public health officials and the Georgia Department of Education for guidance about grading and graduation.”

When Governor Kemp approves students return to school, principals and student leaders may work together to determine if proms can be held in school facilities.

