Richmond County School System cancels Glenn Hills High School football game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local high school football game has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case and related quarantine cases impacting the Glenn Hills High School football program, the Glenn Hills High School vs. Therrell High School game scheduled for today, Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7:30 pm has been canceled.

School officials say that ticket holders will receive a refund from GoFan within 2-3 business days.