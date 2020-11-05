Richmond County School System announces “WIFI on Wheels” schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Fourteen Richmond County school buses will serve as a mobile WIFI hotspots for students beginning Monday November 9th.

Buses will be parked in neighborhoods Monday-Thursday from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. to give students internet access. Students will be able to connect to the internet using a personal RCSS issued laptop, smartphone or tablet within 500 feet of the bus.

Richmond County School System has given out almost 3,000 wireless devices and over 15,000 laptops to students enrolled in virtual learning. RCSS expects the bus program to support face to face and virtual students by giving internet access outside of school hours and school walls.

Drive Up WIFI hotspots will be at every school parking lot allowing families the ability to conveniently access the internet at their neighborhood school.

The bus locations are:

Cedar Grove, 526 Richmond Hill Road, W, Augusta, 30906

Dogwood Terrace, Bolt Drive, Augusta, 30901

Regency Village, 2810 Thomas Lane, Augusta, 30906

The Creeks, 1815 Belmont Avenue, Augusta, 30904

*Magnolia Park, 2133 Vandivere Road, Augusta 30904

Carr Street, Near First Free Will Baptist Church, Augusta, 30904

Irwin Court, Oak Street (Everfaithful Baptist Church), Augusta, GA 30901

Travis Road and James Drive Intersection, Augusta, GA 30906

Augusta Manor, 3551 Mike Padgett Highway, Augusta, 30906

Butler Creek, 1850 Phinizy Road, Augusta, 30906

Castle Pines (4:30pm -6:30pm), 3866 Mike Padgett Highway, Augusta, 30906

Highview Manor, 3500 block of Highview Court, Augusta, 30906

Villa Marie Apartments, 3200 Deans Bridge, Augusta, 30906

Salem Arms, 2243 Rosier Road, Augusta, 30906