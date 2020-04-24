Richmond County School System announces 2020 graduation dates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has revised the 2020 graduation schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines. Graduation for the Class of 2020 will be held at the James Brown Arena in July. Graduates will be allotted a set number of tickets for family and friends. That number of tickets will be announced at a later date.

“Graduation is a special celebration for our students and families. We are excited to hold graduation in July and I appreciate the community’s support for our graduates throughout these unique times.” Richmond County School System Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw

The 2020 Graduation Schedule is as follows:

Tuesday July 21, 2020

Cross Creek High School – 8:00 a.m.

Davidson Fine Arts – 11:00 a.m.

Glenn Hills High School – 2:00 p.m.

Hephzibah High School – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday July 22, 2020

Laney High School – 8:00 a.m.

Josey High School – 11:00 a.m.

A.R. Johnson Magnet – 2:00 p.m.

Westside High School – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday July 23, 2020

Academy of Richmond County – 8:00 a.m.

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School – 11:00 a.m.

Performance Learning Center – 2:00 p.m.

Butler High School – 5:00 p.m.

