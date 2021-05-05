Richmond County School leaders offer new online learning option

Augusta- Richmond county students will be able to learn from home for the next academic school year. It’s part of a new online learning option known as E-School.

“This particular program is for students that thrive in that online environment, ” says Dr. Malinda Cobb.

Dr. Cobb is the Associate Superintendent of Academic Services.

She says students, “will log into their computers everyday, and have all their instruction delivered to them through our canvas platform, and do all of their work with their teachers.”

E-school is open to students in grades 6-12, but there is a limit to how many students can participate.

“We weren’t looking for taking a test to get in, we’re using the lottery system, we feel that we have the capacity to do 200 students at each grade level very well,” says Dr. Cobb.

Though students will be picked through a lottery process, Dr. Cobb says there is some personal criteria students should meet.

“They enjoy student centered work, they enjoy customized learning pathways, they’re curious, they’re naturally driven to make sure they meet those student needs, like deadlines, making sure you turn in your homework, because you have to be very disciplined to get up out of bed and still get dressed and log in on time,” she said.

If your child doesn’t make the cut this year they’ll be added to a waitlist. School leaders say the idea was in the works for several years before the pandemic hit, but there was a lack of interest.

“We, put it out there during our school choice program and we just didn’t have high interest,” she said.

E-School will follow the same academic calendar, as face-to-face students. There will also be a principal solely for online learning, and e students will still be able to participate in extracurricular activities.

You can apply now until May 28th.

