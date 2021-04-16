Richmond County residents attacked by rabid fox

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene of a rabid fox attack on April 13, 2021.

The Richmond County resident was attacked near Mike Padgett Highway and Payton Road. The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and the fox was sent to Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur for rabies testing. The fox did test positive for rabies.

The person attacked is being treated for rabies. After further investigation, Richmond County Environmental Health found a second person was attacked by the fox. The second person was also notified to seek treatment.

Richmond County Environmental Health Section recommends area residents to avoid contact with wild animals.

They also recommend to make sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccines. Don’t let your pets roam free so they will less likely come in contact with a rabid animal. Avoid feeding your pet outside as to not draw other animals to your yard. Teach children not to approach animals they don’t know.

If you have any questions you can call Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-667-4234 or Augusta Animal Services at 706-790-6836.

Or CLICK HERE.