Richmond County police seek help in finding murderer of a local man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Monday, December 30, 2019 Dwayne Lane was found murdered at his residence on the 2100 block of Bayvale Rd. in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to find the person who killed Dwayne Lane. Lane’s family is offering a $500.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/people responsible for Dwayne’s death.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact Investigator Shane R. VanDyke at the RCSO at 706-821-1020. Anyone calling with information regarding this case can remain anonymous.