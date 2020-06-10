Richmond County police searching for information on an injured man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are searching for information regarding 52-year-old Richard Dougherty.

Dougherty was found with a head injury around 5:40 A.M. on the 2000 block of Broad Street.

He is not expected to fully recover from his injuries and is unable to communicate to the police what happened to him.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

