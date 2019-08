Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a man found in a ditch.

The body of 67-year-old Albert Williams was found in a ditch on the corner of Heard Ave and Jordan Rd. Investigators found his body partially submerged in water. He was pronounced dead at 12:12 P.M.

Williams lived on the 1500 block of Wilder St. in Augusta. Williams will be sent to the GBI lab on Monday for an autopsy.

