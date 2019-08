Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect wanted for armed robbery.

The robbery occurred on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road at the Knights Inn Motel Friday evening.

The suspect is believed to have arrived in the white sedan pictured above. He or she is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.