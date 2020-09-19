Richmond County officer facing charges following physical altercation

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Seargent is in jail following a physical altercation.

Authorities say on September 19, at 7:42 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of Seargent Jason Saal and Deputy Alisha Anderson in reference to a loud disturbance.

“After investigating the incident, it was determined a verbal dispute turned physical between both persons and Sgt. Saal was listed as the primary aggressor,” Sgt. Caleb Lee of the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Saal was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of simple battery family violence and one count of criminal trespass and transported to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

After being released, Sgt. Saal will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.