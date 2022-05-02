AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta mayoral candidate forum is being held Saturday, May 7th, at the Henry Brigham Community Center Gym, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The event is being held by the Richmond County Neighborhood Associations Alliance, and the goal is to give voters in Richmond County an opportunity to hear candidates discuss important issues ahead of the election.

The forum is open to the public, and candidates will have the opportunity to answer questions from the public.

People coming to the event are being asked to wear masks during the forum.