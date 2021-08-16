Richmond County Marshal’s Office Deputy recognized for saving woman’s life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Marshal’s Office deputy is being recognized for saving a woman’s life.

Recently at a Kroger in Columbia County, Deputy Andrew Justice noticed a woman laying on the ground, gasping for air.

“I walked into the Kroger in Columbia County to get some ‘Pull Ups’ for my daughter. As I was walking in, I noticed citizens running in the back of the store and they called me to the back of the store,” said Justice.

It was then Deputy Justice performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived.

“If he had not started, she wouldn’t be alive today if he had not started working with her. Just great to have somebody in the community; and you got the Marshal’s Office, the way they train them, you got people out there who can help folks when they need them,” said Eric Carroll, the manager at the Grovetown Kroger.

Deputy Justice was in the right place at the right time and prepared for a situation like this one.

“I think the training that I had in May…I’ve been in law enforcement for eleven years, so I’ve had plenty of CPR training and it was just that time it just all fell in place – the training and everything that I received,” said Justice.

“It’s an awesome feeling just to know that the words you’re putting out to your men and women, it’s getting down there. It’s resonating. It’s making sure that they know we’re trying to make a different in Richmond County,” said Marshal Ramone Lamkin.

“You never know what’s going to happen in that time. I was just going there to get ‘Pull Ups’. I never knew that was going to happen. To know that I saved someones life is definitely life changing and rewarding,” said Deputy Justice.

The woman Deputy Justice saved wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, but she made sure to stop by and give him a gift basket to show how much she appreciates him.