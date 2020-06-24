Richmond County man wanted for theft

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 31-year-old Tyraldo Marquette Singleton is wanted for a theft that occurred on the 2800 block of Valley Park Drive West.

Singleton is known to frequently be in the area of 15th street and Essie McIntyre Blvd. He has active warrants for theft by taking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

LATEST NEWS STORIES